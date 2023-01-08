5 times Palak Tiwari proved her love for corset outfits

Corsets are back in the fashion game, and we can't deny how fast it has become a rage. Corset outfits add a sense of royalty and make one feel like majesty. It's perfect to accentuate your curves and also to add a feminine touch to your boss lady look. Corsets are a chic way to look dapper for coffee dates, college, and even parties. Our celebrities have always been the medium to bring back the lost fashion and are known for being a trendsetter. Known as a talented actress and internet sensation, Palak Tiwari leaves no stone unturned to make jaw drops with her bold and beautiful outfits. There is no denying that Palak has impeccable taste in fashion, and the diva has proved it several times by flaunting her glamorous outfits. Palak Tiwari's Video goes viral:

Gorgeous Palak Tiwari recently stepped out in the city and simply made heads turn with her fabulous look. The diva grabbed the limelight with her stunning outfit and sheer beauty. Palak was seen decked in a maroon corset top and brown leather pants and carried a small handbag with her outfit. She kept her makeup subtle and was glowing as she posed for the paparazzi. As soon as the video was up on the internet, Palak's look became a sensation and went viral like wildfire. Fans couldn't stop gazing at her beauty and praised her spectacular style sense. This is not the first time Palak got the town talking about her sartorial choice. The diva has a special corner in her heart for such glamorous outfits, especially corset outfits, and there have been numerous times when she flaunted her love for them.

Here are 5 times when Palak proved her love for corset outfits:

Stunning in black:

Black is definitely a color that elevates the beauty of an outfit, and if worn like Palak, it looks nothing less than stunning. Here, clad in this strapless black corset jumpsuit, Palak left us spellbound with her beauty and her million-dollar smile. Her wavy tresses and subtle makeup perfectly complement her look, and she looks extremely beautiful.

Fashion Icon:

Sporting another strapless corset and making hearts melt! Palak can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with her glorious charm and fashion sense. The diva looked absolutely breathtaking as she opted for a colorful co-ord that came with a corset top. Her drool-worthy video is worth applauding and she looks nothing less than a Fashion Icon.

Gorgeous Babe:

Palak nailed her beige bodycon corset dress like a pro, and we are stunned by her capability of pulling off these outfits effortlessly. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she calmly posed for the picture and flaunted her curves.

Diva in brown:

Though their amazing dance moves distract us, one can't simply ignore Palak's jaw-dropping look in a brown strapless corset top and pants that stole the show. Palak looks stunning as she dances along with her mother, Shweta Tiwari.

Chic in white:

Here's another glimpse of the diva when she aced her pristine white corset co-ord and took the internet by storm. Palak makes a strong case as she strikes captivating poses in her favorite outfit, and we are in love with it.

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak Tiwari's career: Palak Tiwari rose to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love to her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media.

