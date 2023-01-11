5 times Rakhi Sawant and hubby Adil Khan Durrani made headlines

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular celebrities of the showbiz world who never fails to make headlines with her controversies. Once again, she is the talk of the town owing to her personal life. Recently, there are reports that the actress has tied the knot with her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony. For the unversed, the duo have been dating for a long time and were often snapped together.

Rakhi Sawant who is quite active on social media, enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fan updated about her personal and professional life. However, the actress has not shared any news about her wedding on her Instagram handle, but there is a picture of Rakhi and Adil that has been doing rounds on the internet, which suggests that both are now married. In the picture, the couple were seen wearing garlands and can be seen holding their marriage certificate and posing for the pictures. Both are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Rakhi was seen wearing a suit whereas Adil, on the other hand donned a black shirt and pants.

Rakhi opens up about her marriage

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Rakhi confirmed the news of her marriage with Adil. She said, ‘Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai.’

Rakhi further stated that things are not fine between the couple and said ‘A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai.’

5 times when Rakhi and Adil made headlines

When Rakhi revealed about Adil to the media

Earlier in an event, Rakhi officially announced in front of the media that she has found love again and introduced her new boyfriend Adil to the world. During the event, she was seen video calling him and introduced the paps to him. She also blew kisses to him and revealed that Adil is from Mysore.

When Adil gifted a luxurious car to Rakhi

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi revealed that Adil and his sister has gifted her a BMW car. She said, ‘After separating with Ritesh. I was depressed. God ko mujh par itna pyaar aaya. Adil met me. He proposed to me. BMW car he only gifted me with Shelly. Har ladki ka proposal aise hi ho with a car. Koi chala jaaye toh kyun depress rehna? Adil is so charming, so faithful and so amazing.’

When Adil bought a house in Rakhi’s name

In an interview, Rakhi also revealed that Adil bought a house in Dubai of her name but her real treasure is his love. She was quoted saying, ‘Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he'd gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?’

Rakhi revealed Adil’s family is unhappy about their relationship

Earlier, Rakhi flew to Dubai to meet Adil’s family members and said that his family is not happy about their relationship. She said, ‘I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil's family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein. His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai. I hope his khandaan accepts me.’

When Rakhi went to Mysore to meet Adil but the latter refused to meet him

Rakhi was spotted at the airport once where she candidly interacted with the papz and revealed that she is heartbroken as Adil refused to meet her. In her words, ‘I am shattered. I went all the way to Mysore to meet Adil and he refused to meet me. I was specially dressed in traditional attire because Adil wanted me to and he didn't even meet me. He told me that he was busy.’

About Rakhi

On the personal front, Rakhi is going through a difficult time as her mother is suffering from brain tumor. She posted a video seeking prayers from fans for her mother's speedy recovery. Rakhi's new post on Instagram read, "I don't care how hard life gets, I am not losing my faith in God."

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She was also a part of Salman Khan hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered with her ex-husband Ritesh. The couple parted ways after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house and Rakhi had taken to her social media handle to announce her separation.