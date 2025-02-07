5 Turkish dramas to watch on OTT: Erkenci Kus, Duy Beni, Bizim Hikaye and more
Tired of the same old boring shows? Give these 5 Turkish dramas on OTT a shot! Take a look at the list.
Turkish dramas have gained immense popularity in recent years. Whether historical, romantic, or mystery thriller series, such content has been receiving much love from the Indian audience. So far, Bambaşka Biri, Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, and many others have left viewers wanting more.
This time, Pinkvilla presents a list of five Turkish dramas available to watch on OTT.
1. Erkenci Kus
This romantic Turkish drama is not only rich in love but also offers a humorous plot to the audience. The story revolves around an aspiring writer named Sanem, who finds herself in a dilemma—she must either marry her neighbor, Muzaffer, or pursue her dream. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Can, leading to a love story filled with romance, kisses, and heartfelt moments.
Where to watch: MX Player
2. Dirilis: Ertugrul
Ertugrul is related to Kurulus: Osman. Set against the backdrop of the 13th century, this Turkish historical drama delves into the life and exploits of Ertugrul Bey, who is notably the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The narrative follows Ertugrul as he embarks on a turbulent journey to establish an empire.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Bizim Hikaye
This engaging two-season Turkish drama intricately weaves the love story between Basid, a dashing and affluent man, and Fizza, a spirited young woman from a humble lower-middle-class background. Featuring the talented Burak Deniz and the charming Hazal Kaya in the lead roles, the series artfully blends romance, family dynamics, and lighthearted comedy.
Where to watch: MX Player
4. Yemin
Starring Gokberk Demirci and Ozge Yagiz, this drama revolves around a forced marriage between Emir and Reyhan. Initially, things seem complicated between them but Emir soon realizes Reyhan’s kindness and falls in love with her. The Promise is such show that depicts how two contrasting personalities find solace in each other.
Where to watch: MX Player
5. Duy Beni
Ekim finds her world shattered when her best friend, Leyla, gets into an accident—struck by a car just outside the gates of a private high school. The driver remains unidentified, leaving behind a cloud of unanswered questions. Determined to uncover the truth, Ekim decides to enroll at the same prestigious school.
Where to watch: Prime Video
