5 Upcoming Pakistani Dramas of 2025: Sarah Khan's Shair to Ayeza Khan starrer Humraaz and more; check out list

We all felt emotional when Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa-led Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum came to an end. Apart from this, the other Pakistani dramas that stole our hearts in 2024 were Jafaa, Zard Patton Ka Bunn, and more. Now, as we enter 2025 and embrace new beginnings, let us take a look at 5 upcoming Pakistani dramas in 2025 that you should look forward to.

1. Humraaz

Starring Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, Humraaz is one of those Pakistani dramas the audience has been anticipating the most. Be it expecting intense chemistry between the lead actors or a story that can leave them on the edge of their seats, fans have high expectations from this show. As per the reports, Ayeza and Feroze are busy shooting for the project. Directed by Farooq Rind, Humraaz is worth the wait.

2. Na Chhura Sakoge Daman

Farhan Saeed has not only captivated audiences with his melodious voice but has also proved his acting prowess in various Pakistani dramas. Well, the handsome hunk is returning to the screens with Na Chhura Sakoge Daman. He will be seen alongside Kinza Hashmi, and fans are excited to witness the chemistry of the fresh pair. Director Asad Mumtaz has called Na Chhura Sakoge Daman a pure love story.

This upcoming Pakistani drama also features Saleem Mairaj, Ali Tahir, Rashid Faruqui, Rana Majid Khan, Ali Sikandar, Kanwal Khan, Syed Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Motiwala, Rabia Rizwan, and Neha Khan.

Advertisement

3. Sanwal Yaar Piya

Written by Hashim Nadeem, Sanwal Yaar Piya stars Durefishan Saleem alongside Ahmed Ali Akbar. The actress created magic with her performance in Ishq Murshid opposite Bilal Abbas Khan and now is all set to captivate the audience in this upcoming Pakistani drama. According to the reports, the project was initially offered to Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz, and Imran Ashraf, but Iqra refused to work with the Khaani actor.

4. Khoon Baha

Fans are more than excited about Tere Bin 2, but it seems like they'll need to wait longer. While the audience is already waiting for Yumna Zaidi to return alongside Wahaj Ali, Khoon Baha will let you satisfy your drama cravings. The drama marks Yumna Zaidi's return to the screen with her Nayab co-star, Usama Khan. Written by Rabia Razzaq, Khoon Baha also stars Sakina Samo, Tazeen Hussain, Deepak Perwani, and Nameer Khan.

5. Shair

For this exciting new drama, Sarah Khan and Danish Taimoor unite on screen for the very first time. The story is intricately crafted by the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah, while the original soundtrack will be performed by the soulful Falak Shabbir.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Pakistani dramas of 2024: Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mawra Hocane led Jafaa and more