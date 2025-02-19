7 Days Live OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Anubhav Singh Bassi's INTERACTIVE reality show?

Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the industry, who is known for his witty remarks and amazing comebacks. The talented comedian is set to be back on screens but just for 7 days with a show titled 7 Days Live. Despite this short time span, the comedian promises unlimited entertainment as the INTERACTIVE reality show will be live 24*7 and will serve never-before-seen content. If you are wondering where you can watch this show, scroll below to learn more details about it!

When and where to watch Anubhav Singh Bassi's new show 7 Days Live?

Anubhav Singh Bassi will soon be seen hosting a reality show 7 Days Live on JioHotstar. The show promises to deliver pure and unscripted chaos as several creators will be locked for seven days. An official announcement of 7 Days Live has been made on JioHotstar.

7 Days Live, hosted by Anubhav, will start streaming on Hotstar on February 22, 2025. It will be available to watch anytime as it will be live for seven days. As mentioned in the promo, the show will be available to watch for free.

Official Trailer and Plot of 7 Days Live -

In the first announcement promo of 7 Days Live, Anubhav informs that he is coming on JioHotstar with a show. He explains how people on the internet go viral for 20-30 seconds for their content and questions the possibility of what will happen if these creators are locked inside together. He mentions how four creators will be locked inside a room in two pairs.

Anubhav says, "We will make such pairs who don't go with each other well." He says that these creators will have to entertain on audience's demands and the pair who gets more views will win. The caption of the promo read, "Sab virality aur views ka chakkar hai babu bhaiya 7 Days Live | Starts 22nd Feb | JioHotstar Sparks Watch for free!"

Cast and crew of 7 Days Live:

Hosted by Anubhav Singh Bassi, the list of the participants of 7 Days Live is not yet announced. This will be a one-of-a-kind reality show which aims to deliver pure and unscripted chaos.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates on this reality show!