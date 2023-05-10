7 lesser-known facts about Naagin actress Mouni Roy we bet you didn't know

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television and entertainment industry. Forms tarring in television serials to big-budget Bollywood films, the actor’s journey has carved a name for herself in the industry with hard work. Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Naagin made Mouni a household name. Apart from her acting stints, the actor is known for her stunning outfit choices and often drops pictures in outfits that raise the temperature. She is also a fabulous dancer.

7 facts about Mouni Roy

Mouni maintains an active presence on social media. She shares snippets of her daily life, travel stories, and outfit choices with her 1.7 million followers. Mouni is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses and it is natural for fans to want to know about their favourite actress. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actress.

Mouni dropped out of her degree midway to chase her dreams of acting

It may come as a surprise, but Mouni chased her dreams of acting and skipped completing her degree. Hailing from West Bengal, Mouni moved to Delhi after completing high school. She studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Cooch Behar and then completed her graduation in English Honors from Miranda House, University of Delhi, New Delhi. The actress was studying communications at Jamila Milia Islamia, but she dropped out midway and moved to Mumbai to chase her dreams of acting.

Mouni is a trained Kathak dancer

The actress often shows off her dance skills on trending numbers. Mouni is a professional dancer and has been trained in Kathak. Her favourite dance form is ballet. The actress participated and became a finalist in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also won the first season of Zara Nachke Dikha.

Mouni’s family history

Mouni was born to Anil Roy and Mukti Roy in a small town Cooch Behar in West Bengal. Mouni has often expressed that her father is her role model in life. Her mother was a theatre artist. Not many people know that Mouni’s grandfather was Shekhar Chandra Roy, a popular theatre artist of that time.

Mouni’s debut on TV

Mouni started her career as an actress in the Ekta Kapoor drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi. The popular actor Pulkit Samrat also made his debut in this show and was cast opposite Mouni. She got her break with the show Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and there has been no looking back for the actress since then. The actress became one of the highest-paid television actresses with the portrayal of Shivanya in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin. She also featured in the second season of this popular franchise.

What’s her pet name?

Mouni is lovingly called Maanya or Mon by her friends, family, and loved ones. Her Instagram handle has this name in the Bio.

Mouni’s hobbies

The talented dancer and actor has several hobbies. She is a bookworm and Mouni often shares what she is reading with her fans. Mouni is also passionate about art and on several occasions can be seen trying her hand at painting. She has created some beautiful pieces.

