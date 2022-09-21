7 PICS of Sherdil Shergill star Surbhi Chandna that scream her love for floral prints

Surbhi Chandna is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. Surbhi, who is all set to shine once again, has been leaving no stone unturned to update the fans of her whereabouts. The actress will soon be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The promos of the show have been doing wonders on-screen and fans are quite excited to witness their bittersweet romance. She is among the stylish divas on the television sector and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits. Here are some fashionable looks of the actress in floral print. Multicolor saree

Ishqbaaaz actress looks stunner in the floral embroidery work saree and strappy light pink blouse. She paired it with a pearl batua.

Floral dress Sherdil Shergill actress has sported a white off shoulder short dress. It has flowers and leaves print all over it. She paired it with white heels.

Vintage look Naagin 5 actress looks gorgeous in the beige full length dress with flared design and floral print all over the dress.

Off shoulder short dress Surbhi looks adorable in blue off shoulder dress with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with a simple neckpiece and pink flats.

Brown lehenga The actress looks spectacular in golden blouse and brown floral print blouse, along with dupatta. She paired the look with statement earrings and mangtika.

Short floral dress Surbhi Chandna looks date night ready in a beautiful black mini dress with red roses print. Her makeup is flawless and she has sported a red lipstick.