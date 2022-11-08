7 SHOCKING accusations made by Charu Asopa on estranged husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has hit the rocks and the actress has filed for a divorce. After dating each other for a brief period of time, the duo, who were head over heels in love with each other back then, soon took the plunge. Charu and Rajeev had a dreamy beach wedding on June 7, 2019. However, trouble started to brew between the couple within the first few days of getting married. Since then news about their on-and-off marriage has been grabbing headlines and Charu has finally hit the last nail in the coffin by demanding a divorce. Amid this ongoing feud, Charu Asopa talked about what went wrong in their marriage and made some shocking accusations at her estranged husband Rajeev Sen, brother of Bollywood actress and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Turning off the cameras of the house

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa claimed that Rajeev Sen would turn off the CCTV cameras of their home behind her back. Whenever she questioned him, he would brush it off with a rhetoric question. "During the first few months of my pregnancy, I was in Bikaner, and even otherwise if I went somewhere, behind my back, he would always turn off the cameras of the house. When I asked him the reason behind doing this, he brushed it off saying, 'You want to spy on the house like Bigg Boss.' This was one of the smallest things to which I did not pay much attention. In the name of the gym, he spent his whole day outside," said the actress. Accusations of mental and physical abuse Charu Asopa accused Rajeev Sen of mentally abusing her by always pressing her trigger points. She also stated that Rajeev was extremely insecure and possessive which led him to raise his hands at her. The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress stated, "I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start."



Rajeev asked her to quit acting Charu said that Rajeev would text her co-actors and ask them to stay away from her. The producer of the show had to end Charu's character in order to stay away from the drama. "It was Rajeev who said to quit TV and start vlogging. When I am not in front of his eyes, he feels I'm doing something wrong because he has trust issues. His level of possessiveness is extremely different where he leaves me behind for months and blocks me from everywhere. Even I fail to understand this type of possessiveness. He has lived alone for several years. So after marriage, maybe he's unable to settle down with this idea of his space being shared. I really don't know what it is because even if he's staying at home he is out for the most part of the day," said Charu. Accused Rajeev of infidelity "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," shared Charu. Claimed of he not being available for daughter Ziana Charu Asopa asserted, "In the past 11 months, not for once has he come for Ziana's vaccinations, it's a record, he was never there. I am not just saying things out of nowhere, I have proof. The world has also seen that he has never been available. When Ziana was down with dengue, he came after two days of her hospitalization when the cannula was fixed, medications had begun. Before coming, he booked a hotel there and would just hardly spend 2 hours with Ziana and return to his hotel. If his daughter is in a hospital, why can't he stay back with her at the hospital? I was living there."

Of not being there during her pregnancy The actress said that she didn't get the emotional support that she desired from her husband during her pregnancy. She stated, "When I was eight months pregnant, not once did he ask me how was I feeling. Instead, he would brag about meeting Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. He never asked how was my day. When a lady is pregnant there are thousands of things that she's going through. I used to not say anything thinking that his mood will get spoilt and again he'll leave the house." Charu claims Rajeev threatened to throw her off the balcony Charu Asopa, in an interview, shared that she will continue to speak the truth about how Rajeev allegedly threatened to push her off the balcony and abused her. Other than that, Charu quashed the allegations levied upon her by Rajeev of having an affair with her driver and actor Karan Mehra.

