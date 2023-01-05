Celebrities easily get noticed for their eccentric sartorial choices, and there is no doubt about it! Be it ramp walks or airport looks, celebs' impressive fashion sense knows no boundaries, and they often set an example. Only a few celebrities who shine bright with their fashion sense become a part of our forever-style inspirations. And one such star is the gorgeous Palak Tiwari. Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it. If you're not a fashion fanatic or uninterested in the genre, we bring you Palak's 10 best looks that will make your jaw drops and fashion would become your next hot topic.

8 times Palak Tiwari oozed oomph with her jaw-dropping PICS:

Hot babe:

We can't take our eyes off her sizzling look! Decked in a blue plunging neckline top and a denim skirt, Palak definitely knows how to raise the oomph, and we love it! The black leather jacket, intense gaze, and fit body can just make anyone drool over her beauty.

Glowing:

Hello Stunner! Palak has left us spellbound over her sheer beauty, perfect body, and uber-chic look. Her strapless white top, baggy white pants, and million-dollar smile are enough to sweep anyone off their feet.

Gorgeous in white:

All you fashion enthusiasts please take style cues from Palak for your next outing! Breaking all the stereotypical fashion bars, Palak made heads turn when she donned see-through pristine white co-ord look. She nailed her extravagant look effortlessly and her toned physique is also commendable. Oh, don’t miss those white heels, hoops, and subtle makeup that effortlessly made this entire look a one-of-kind.

Desi Kudi:

Serving such a breathtaking look is just what she loves the most! Palak undoubtedly resembles her mother, Shweta Tiwari, as she flaunted her peach saree and embellished plunging neckline blouse. She knows how to make a statement look in the classiest way possible, and her charm is just unmatchable.

Glamour Queen:

Hotness Alert! Flaunting her toned legs in this strapless sequined thigh-high slit gown, Palak shines brighter than a star and made jaw drops with her look. The diva left fans frenzy with her outfit and caught attention owing to her breathtaking beauty.

Floral love:

Clad in this floral printed co-ord set, Palak raises the hotness quotient and looks nothing less than a fashion queen. We bow down to her beauty and amazing physique.

Regal Diva:

If you wish to carry glam everywhere, Palak is here to give you the perfect inspiration. Palak looks super gorgeous in this red strapless thigh-high slit gown and aces her look effortlessly.

Stunning

Palak looks sizzling hot in a floral printed co-ord look and dishes out some major fashion goals. Her sheer beauty, subtle makeup, and beaded earrings elevate her look, and we absolutely love it!

Palak Tiwari's personal life: Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Shweta is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of the industry for a while now. Palak Tiwari's career: Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media.

