A fan asked Shoaib Ibrahim why Dipika Kakar eats unhealthy food during her pregnancy; Here's what he said

Popular celeb couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adorable and loved pairs in the entertainment industry. The couple is quite active on social media and through their YouTube channel they keep their fans updated about their personal and professional life. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are soon going to become parents. Well, the dad-to-be makes sure to make her lady love’s everyday special by pampering her. Recently, a fan asked Shoaib that why is Dipika eating unhealthy stuff during her pregnancy and here’s how he replied.

Shoaib Ibrahim replies to a fan’s question

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim did a QnA session on her Instagram handle and opened up about embracing fatherhood and so much more. When a user asked him, ‘Why is Dipika eating unhealthy stuff during her pregnancy? Doesn't she care about the baby?’, the actor replied, ‘Every mother cares about her baby, all the required nutrition for Dipika is in place, aur phir pregnancy hai...jo dil karta hai khati hai. She is enjoying this time and staying happy.’ A fan further asked him about his next project and Shoaib replied, ‘Fatherhood coming soon Inshallah.’

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

