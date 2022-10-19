A glimpse into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 former contestant Shilpa Shinde's rustic abode
Shilpa Shinde was last seen in the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Shilpa Shinde is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her fans too root for her ardently and shower their love on her pictures and videos. Speaking about Shilpa's fashion sense, the actress has a special corner for ethnic outfits and is often seen dressed in gorgeous traditional outfits. She constantly treats her fans with her stunning pictures and never fails to impress the fashion police.
Time and again, Shilpa has also managed to stun her fans by sharing amazing stylish pictures in western outfits. Thus the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has maintained a very active presence on her social media. Shilpa's Instagram feed is flooded with pictures and videos in which the actress gave a glimpse of her rustic and warm home which she has adorned beautifully.
Let us take a look at Shilpa Shinde's abode:
The Wall
Here, we can see Shilpa looks gorgeous as she poses against a beautifully decorated wall that has many wooden objects, a clock, and a TV attached to the wall. We also see some plants placed in the corner.
Living room
In this video, we get a glimpse of Shilpa's exquisite living room which has wooden chairs, a broad wooden table in the middle, a white sofa set, and many decorative items.
Bedroom
Shilpa has a beautiful white-painted bedroom and a king-size cozy bed and cushions. We also see a wooden partition dividing the bedroom into two halves.
Balcony
Here, Shilpa shared a glimpse of her spacious balcony which the actress has decorated with numerous kinds of plants.
Shilpa Shinde's career:
Shilpa Shinde ruled the television industry with her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She became a well-known face from her role as Angoori in the show. However, apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka, and Sanjeevani, but it was the popular comedy sitcom that gave her recognition. Her one-liners like 'Sahi Pakde Hain' and 'Hai Daiyaa' became a rage among the viewers. Shilpa also participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season. The actress was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
