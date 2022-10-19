A glimpse into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 former contestant Shilpa Shinde's rustic abode

Shilpa Shinde is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her fans too root for her ardently and shower their love on her pictures and videos. Speaking about Shilpa's fashion sense, the actress has a special corner for ethnic outfits and is often seen dressed in gorgeous traditional outfits. She constantly treats her fans with her stunning pictures and never fails to impress the fashion police.

Time and again, Shilpa has also managed to stun her fans by sharing amazing stylish pictures in western outfits. Thus the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has maintained a very active presence on her social media. Shilpa's Instagram feed is flooded with pictures and videos in which the actress gave a glimpse of her rustic and warm home which she has adorned beautifully.