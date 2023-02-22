A glimpse of Shraddha Arya's trip to Kerala; WATCH

Shraddha Arya is a renowned face of the television industry. From Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki to Dream Girl, she has been a part of numerous hit shows. Since 2017, she is portraying role of Dr. Preeta Arora in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Recently, Shraddha shared a glimpse of her trip to Kerala with her fans on Instagram.

In the Instagram reel, Shraddha was seen doing various activities like swimming, archery, etc, in the backdrop of the picturesque location of Kerala. She was also seen taking the authentic massage of the state. She even roamed in the local markets.The fans were left awestruck as the video went viral on the social media platform.

About Shraddha

Talking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16. On the professional front, she has also worked in Life Ok's popular show Tumhari Pakhi. Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Besides this, she has also been featured in many music videos alongside several popular actors.