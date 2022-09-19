A look at Jennifer Winget's Sunday brunch with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and Shabir Ahluwalia; PICS

Jennifer Winget is among the most successful and highly appreciated actresses of the television industry. She is loved by the audience for her innocent looks and stunner fashion sense. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops in the Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She has also been part of numerous web series and music videos. The actress recently shares pictures of her Sunday outing with friends Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Shabir Ahluwalia and others.

In the post shared by the Beyhadh actress, she is seen enjoying delicious food with friends Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, and others. She shared numerous pictures with the fun group and also gave a glimpse of the delectable food. She also shared a mirror selfie with Shabir Ahluawalia. Jennifer also shared her experience of eating mock meat for the first time. She looks stunning in white sleeveless dress and light blue denims. Her captions read, “A fabulous afternoon spent with good friends, good laughs and outstanding food!! What gracious hosts @ritieshdeshmukh and @geneliad It was my first time trying out mock meat and I have to admit, I’m sold! An exceptional concept and a brand that’s all heart at it’s core. Kudos @imaginemeats”