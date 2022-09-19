A look at Jennifer Winget's Sunday brunch with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and Shabir Ahluwalia; PICS
Jennifer Winget shares pics of Sunday brunch with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry and others.
Jennifer Winget is among the most successful and highly appreciated actresses of the television industry. She is loved by the audience for her innocent looks and stunner fashion sense. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops in the Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She has also been part of numerous web series and music videos. The actress recently shares pictures of her Sunday outing with friends Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Shabir Ahluwalia and others.
In the post shared by the Beyhadh actress, she is seen enjoying delicious food with friends Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, and others. She shared numerous pictures with the fun group and also gave a glimpse of the delectable food. She also shared a mirror selfie with Shabir Ahluawalia. Jennifer also shared her experience of eating mock meat for the first time. She looks stunning in white sleeveless dress and light blue denims. Her captions read, “A fabulous afternoon spent with good friends, good laughs and outstanding food!! What gracious hosts @ritieshdeshmukh and @geneliad It was my first time trying out mock meat and I have to admit, I’m sold! An exceptional concept and a brand that’s all heart at it’s core. Kudos @imaginemeats”
See post here-
Genelia commented on her post, “Love you Jen” and many other fans dropped heart emojis.
On the professional front, Jennifer has been a part of numerous shows like Saraswatichandra, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She was highly appreciated for her acting chops. Apart from television shows, she has also starred in several web series and music videos. Jennifer was last seen in a web show titled 'Code M 2' that premiered on June 9 on Voot Select.
Also read- Jennifer Winget’s dreamy home: A dash of poshness with a vintage touch