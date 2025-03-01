'A new fight begins...' says Urvash Dholakia as she shows her hand, shares heath update; PIC

Urvashi Dholakia, who has been ruling hearts with her talent for many years now, is currently in a challenging phase. The actress has been dealing with health issues and has shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story. While Urvashi smiles in the picture, her caption in this photo is surely worrisome. Known for being among the popular actresses of the TV world, Urvashi has a huge fan base who love her dearly.

On the evening of February 28, Urvashi Dholakia shared her picture on her Instagram story, where she can be seen showing her injured hand, which has a bandage. It seems as if Urvashi is lying on her bed as she rests amidst her poor health condition. Sharing this photo, the actress wrote, "A new fight begins! Time to focus!" Urvashi has not shared a full update about her poor health condition.

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's picture here-

Uravashi Dholakia is loved for her straightforward personality. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is a mother to two sons, Sagar and Kshitij. Recently, in an interview with Hauterrfly, Urvashi had even recalled the intense emotional turmoil she faced after her separation from her ex-husband.

She revealed that she had locked herself in a room for a month to investigate the situation. She had said, "I literally shut myself down and didn't talk to anybody, just to figure out how to move forward."

Urvashi Dholakia has been part of the entertainment industry for many years now. Over the years, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has portrayed several characters and received love from fans. Also, last year in December, Urvashi became a proud owner of a swanky car worth more than Rs 15 lakhs. She had shared an update about it on her social media.

Workwise, Urvashi has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows. She was last in Pushpa Impossible, essaying the role of a lawyer.

The Pinkvilla team wishes Urvashi Dholakia a speedy recovery!