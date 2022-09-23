A sneak peek into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's elegant abode
Rubina Dilaik is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the favourite couples in the telly world and enjoy a massive fan following. The two often manage to swoon the hearts of the masses with their adorable chemistry and exceptional acting talent. . Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry.
Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly. Though most of the time, the two are seen traveling to several exotic locations, there are also times when the duo is seen spending quality time at their sweet abode in Mumbai. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla live in a classy and expansive house in Mumbai and often share small glimpses of it with their fans.
Let's take a look at Rubina and Abhinav's elegant abode
Living Room
Here, the power couple is doing Yoga in their classy white-themed living room near the entrance. The living room consists of a Television, beautiful white furniture, numerous types of small plants, a huge oval shape lamp, and many other things which add to the beauty of the living room.
Bedroom
Rubina shared this picture a while ago in which we see a glimpse of her white themed bedroom, which is attached to the balcony.
Dining Area
In this reel, we see a cute dining area situated in the corner of the living room with a white dining table and chairs.
Kitchen
Here, we get a small glimpse of their kitchen platform, where the actress is seen cooking.
Balcony
Rubina and Abhinav have beautifully decorated their balcony with plants and a small wooden table.
