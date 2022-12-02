Aabaad Song: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aamna Sharif’s music video is a heart-wrenching tale of love

Popular actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif come together for a music video titled Aabaad. The song is already out and netizens have taken the internet by storm with their love and support. Aabaad is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and from deep love to extreme heartache, the audience will experience everything. This is the first time that television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif have come together and look extremely adorable throughout the music video. The music video has been shot in the enchanting city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Aabaad received tremendous love right after its launch. Taking this to heart, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar says, "It was a great experience working with such talented people. I'm glad that I'm a part of this music video, and I had a whale of a time. The song is heart-touching, and I believe that it is going to be the best love song of this year".

The track has touched thousands of hearts with its potent lyrics and soulful video. Addressing this, producer Afsana Kherani says, "I am very delighted that our labour of love is being appreciated and drenched in love. It took us a lot of time, and everyone has put their best foot forward in its making! It was great working with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif, and I would love to work with them again on my future projects. Both of them have been absolute gems to work with."

Click here to watch the Aabaad

About Aabaad:

Starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif, Aabaad is wonderfully helmed by Pratap Shetty and Harish Bhatt. The soul-wrenching lyrics are written by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, with the vocals delivered by Prateek Gandhi. Chetan Dholi is the cinematographer for this music video, released under Afsana Kherani's banner of Yellow Strings Entertainment. The song has been released on the Yellow Strings Entertainment YouTube channel and has already garnered tremendous views.