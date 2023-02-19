Aamna Sharif looks drop dead gorgeous as she flaunts her blue dress; Fans shower love

Popular actress Aamna Sharif is among the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. Over the years, the actress starred in several shows and carved a space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her talent, but her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now. Aamna never fails to amaze her fans with her impeccable sartorial choices, and her social media handle stands proof of this statement. Be it her traditional picks or stunning co-ord outfits, Aamna has often flaunted her toned physique in her gorgeous attires and made jaw drops.

Today again Aamna Sharif left fans talking owing to her amazing style sense. The Kahiin Toh Hoga actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a beautiful backless blue dress and left fans frenzy. Aamna opted for minimal accessories and donned golden hoops. She styled her hair into a ponytail and went for subtle makeup that perfectly complements her outfit. Aamna sported white sneakers on her dress that looked stunning. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Obsessed with the color."

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Aamna Sharif married a film distributor turner producer boyfriend, Amit Kapoor, on 27 December 2013 after dating him for a long time. The duo then became parents to a baby boy Arain Kapoor on 5 September 2013.

Aamna Sharif's professional front:

Aamna Sharif started her career by featuring in music videos. She then made her acting debut as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin to Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. From 2012 to 2013, she played Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum opposite Raqesh Vashisth. The actress has been a part of several films such as Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, Ek Villain, and more. She then starred in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay's sequel where she played the antagonist Komolika Basu replacing Hina Khan.