Aamna Sharif looks tempting hot in stunning co-ords in new PHOTOS from Maldives vacation
Aamna Sharif rose to fame after her stint in the popular show 'Kahiin Toh Hoga'.
Aamna Sharif is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent and good looks. Aamna has been a part of numerous shows and films in her career and has received immense love from her fans for her performance. Along with her flourishing professional life, her stunning pictures on social media handles have also been the talk of the town. She is cherished for her spectacular fashion and styling in both modern and traditional outfits. Aamna recently jetted off for a vacation to the Maldives, and now she has dropped some jaw-dropping pictures from her holiday.
In the first picture, she shared on her Instagram handle, the Kahiin Toh Hoga actress looked in a stunning colorful co-ord set and wrote, "Day dreamer…" Post this, she dropped another series of stunning pictures in a super cute pink co-ord set. Uploading these snaps, Aamna wrote, "She is in love with the beautiful formlessness of the sea….." She continued treating her fans and dropped some more photos looking like a ray of sunshine in a dreamy bright yellow dress, and sharing these photos, she captioned, "Forever writing a story in my head."
Take a look at Aamna's PICS from her Maldives vacation
On the professional front, Aamna garnered a massive fan following a stint in the show Kahiin Toh Hoga. Her romantic chemistry with actor Rajiv Khandelwal was a hit among the audience. She also appeared in other shows including Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and others. She has also worked in popular Bollywood movies like Aloo Chaat, and Ek Villain.
