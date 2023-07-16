Aamna Sharif's Birthday: 5 yoga PICS of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star that will inspire you to stay fit

Popular actress Aamna Sharif celebrates her 41st birthday today, July 16. Aamna is a highly talented actress in the entertainment industry with a huge fan base. She has appeared in numerous shows and has earned a special place in the hearts of the masses. Aamna's fashion sense is equally admired, and she always manages to impress her fans with her impeccable style. Her social media presence showcases her stunning sartorial choices, whether it's traditional attire or fashionable co-ord outfits. Aamna confidently displays her toned physique in her gorgeous attire, leaving everyone in awe.

Despite being in her 40s, Aamna continues to inspire with her dedication to fitness and her passion for practising yoga. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress has consistently showcased her fit physique, becoming a role model for many. Her disciplined approach and perseverance serve as a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to prioritizing physical and mental well-being. On her 41st birthday, let's look at times when the diva has motivated her fans by sharing a glimpse of her yoga sessions.

Here are 5 yoga PICS of Aamna Sharif:

About Aamna Sharif's personal life:

Aamna Sharif tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Amit Kapoor, who is a film distributor turned producer, on 27th December 2013. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Arain Kapoor, on 5th September 2013.

About Aamna Sharif's professional front:

Aamna Sharif started her career by featuring in music videos. She then made her acting debut as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin to Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. From 2012 to 2013, she played Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum opposite Raqesh Vashisth. The actress has been a part of several films such as Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, Ek Villain and more. She then starred in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay's sequel where she played the antagonist Komolika Basu replacing Hina Khan. Aamna has been away from the screens for a while now but she has maintained an active social media presence where she shares her glamourous photos and endorses top-notch brands.

