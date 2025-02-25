‘Aap baat ghumaiye mat’ says Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl agrees; Sharks slam pitchers for twisting narrative on Shark Tank India 4

In today's (February 25) episode of Shark Tank India, the first pitch was from a platform called Medial, founded by four young boys. It is an alternative social media platform dedicated to the world of start-ups. The pitchers do not impress the Sharks; instead, they create much confusion. The Sharks slammed them several times but ended up securing a deal with Ritesh Agarwal.

After the pitchers gave a demo of the platform, Shark Kunal Bahl was the first to point out that they had taken ideas from all existing social media platforms. “Jaha jaha achha features dekha, thoda Twitter bana diya, thoda sa LinkedIn bana diya, thoda sa GitHub…,” says Bahl.

Ritesh Agarwal asks about the power users of the platform. One of the founders quipped that they had seen a consistent increase in users brought by the paid acquisition of users. “Aap agar incentivise karoge na logon ko, referrals lane ke liye, 1.2 kya, aap uske bhi agey pohonch jaoge. Aap baat ghumaiye maat, don't switch the narrative (If you start incentivizing people to bring in referrals, not just 1.2, you'll go way beyond that. Don't twist your words)," adds Anupam Mittal.

The founder continues explaining, but Kunal Bahl interrupts, "If the answer is no, say no." As the pitchers continue talking about their retention rate, Mittal looks uninterested.

Then, they shared that they initially started a section where budding entrepreneurs could pitch in ideas. They got an overwhelming number of responses from users. Hearing this, Kunal Bahl says, "Yahi kar lo phir. India ka Product Hunt ban jao (Become India's Product Hunt then)." He explains how new social media networks stand out from existing ones.

The pitchers say they are experimenting with the features on the platform and are still testing. Once they find the metric, they will stick to it. They mentioned that they raised funds last year.

Anupam gets frustrated and says, "Bhai, aap kar kya rahe ho? It's a bit of a joke if you ask me. Business hain nahi, product hain nahi, traction nahi, power use case nahi. (Brother, what exactly are you doing? Honestly, it feels like a bit of a joke. There's no business, no product, no traction, and no strong use case) You're LinkedIn, Twitter, this that, everything."

The Sharks back out and say they fail to understand what they are trying to create. Namita Thapar also says that the pitchers are all over the place. However, Ritesh Agarwal offers a deal that the pitchers accept. As Agarwal signs the cheque, he gets into a debate with Anupam Mittal over the investment.