Aapka Apna Zakir REVIEW: Zakir Khan is no more 'sakht launda' before Shweta Tiwari; Rithvik Dhanjani adds tadka of comedy

Name: Aapka Apna Zakir

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Sony TV or SONY LIV

Plot:

Stationing the set on the backdrop of society, Aapka Apna Zakir has Zakir Khan pushing you into the practicality of life with his vision and lessons. The host called his show a 'deluxe thali,' which allows the audience to relish 'ek katori mazedaar baatein, ek katori thodi si guftgu jo dil ko chu jaaye, ghee ki chupdi huyi roti jaisi comedy, and mazedaar pagalpan wala achaar.'

Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Paresh Ganatra amp up the entertainment quotient. Karan Johar graces the show as the first guest and goes candid about his early days in showbiz. The premiere episode is a tapestry of the filmmaker's bond with his mother and late father. Aapka Apna Zakir promises fun and laughter but also serves heart-tugging anecdotes.

Besides Karan Johar, social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuria also joined KJo on the stage. The surroundings light up even more when Sima Taparia arrives, and match-making conversation takes center stage.

What works:

The banter between Zakir Khan and his fellow cast members seems fresh at a time when punchlines and comedic gags feel stale and outdated. Interestingly, Aapka Apna Zakir has the potential to leave the audience in splits without getting its cast dressed as any character or mimicking any famous personality from the showbiz world.

Shweta Tiwari delivers a blend of glam and comedy, keeping the audience engaged. The show has its own identity and doesn't follow the typical format of a talk show.

Advertisement

What doesn't work:

Aapka Apna Zakir lacks visual appeal. As Zakir joked about the channel not having an ample budget for the show, the set design apparently served as a testament to the same.

Further, while it doesn't stick to the typical format of comedy shows, it has nothing new to boast about. Zakir Khan, who made his television debut with the show, somewhere lagged as a confident host.

Watch glimpses from Aapka Apna Zakir's premiere episode below:

Performances:

Zakir Khan, the host, is charming when he talks about life philosophies and funny when he uses sarcasm to showcase his humor. Rithvik Dhanjani portrays Zakir's cricket acquaintance, and his unwavering energy keeps the spirit high. Shweta Tiwari plays the stand-up comedian's neighbor. She impresses us with not just her beauty but her entertaining nature. Gopal Datta, as Zakir's buddy, and Paresh Ganatra, as his financial advisor, are decent to watch.

Advertisement

Final verdict:

Whether you are a fan or not, Zakir Khan won't disappoint you! So, if you need a breather from films, Aapka Apna Zakir is the destination you should stop by.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Review: Rohit Shetty roars as perfect host; Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar's argument gives Bigg Boss vibes