Aashika Bhatia sets the temperature soaring with her stunning PICS

Aashika Bhatia is one of the well-known actresses in the showbiz world who has been a part of numerous shows and films. The actress started her acting career at a very tender age of 9 when she first featured in a mythological show Meera. She essayed the main lead Meera and won the hearts of the masses as a child actor. After this, she starred in several daily soaps and gained immense recognition and fame. Along with her on-screen presence, the actress also maintained a very active presence on her social media handle. Aashika Bhatia's new post:

Aashika is also known as one of the most popular social media influencers and has more than 5.8 million followers on her Instagram handle. She often treats her fans with her bold and jaw-dropping pictures and videos and followers also shower their love on her. Recently, Aashika took the internet by storm when she shared some sizzling photos on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, the actress is seen decked in a tie-dye printed bodycon dress and paired with a matching bralette. Sharing these snaps, Aashika captioned, "Baby you care, I know you care." Fans have flooded her comment section and have penned amazing comments for her.

Take a look at her PICS here-

For the unversed, in the past, the young actress was repeatedly body shamed and was called names like 'bhais,' 'moti' and 'fatso.' Later, shutting all trolls like a boss, she had shared a physical transformation video and gave a glimpse of her first physique. Aashika Bhatia's shows: Speaking about her career, Aashika rose to fame after essaying Ginni in the hit show Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The show also featured popular actors such as Shweta Tiwari, Rupali Ganguly, and more. Later, Aashika starred in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan, and others. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's popular film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

