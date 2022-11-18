Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal disappointed after makers of Indian Idol delete her scenes

Indian Idol is among the most prestigious and popular singing shows on telly screens, which has given numerous singers to the entertainment industry. In the latest episode of the new season of the show Indian Idol 13, the cast of the 1990’s film Aashiqui graced the reality show. The show was dedicated to the movie and its ever-green songs. It was graced by actor Raul Roy and singer Kumar Sanu. The movie actress Anu Aggarwal was also part of the show, but she has alleged that all her scenes were deleted in the show telecast.

The actress shared in a conversation with India.com, that her frames have been removed and she was not shown in the episode. She shared that she was sitting right next to Rahul Roy, her Aashiqui movie co-star but she was not shown. In the interview, she said that thankfully she is sanyasi and does not have an ego, but it does sadden her. She shared that she is Ted Talk speaker and has given motivational talks all over the world. She also runs Anu Aggarwal Foundation (AAF) too and got Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award too. She added that she met all the talented singers on the show and spoke enough in Hindi, but none of it was shown on the episode. She furthered that she is not in the reason and has let it go.

Anu Aggarwal added that she does not want to blame the channel or its editors for this incident. She said that she did not want to get defensive.

Talking about her disappointment, she shared that she is saddened because what she spoke was so motivational, but it couldn't be conveyed. She does not care about herself but the words she said. She said that we get inspired by people, we all are heroes. She listens and meets many ladies and she gets inspired. She shared that she is saddened that the iconic character of Aashiqui - Anu Aggarwal, all the youth and especially the girls can be motivated. She said that it was all deleted and she doesn’t even remember what she talked about. She added that she couldn’t avoid speaking the reality.

Anu Aggarwal also revealed in the interview that when she walked on the stage, the entire audience and Kumar Sanu clapped for her, but that was also deleted from the show.

Anu was a model and was seen in The Cloud Door and Thiruda Thiruda. She became famous after her 1990 blockbuster movie Aashiqui. In 2001, the actress left the industry and became a monk.