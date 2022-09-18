Aashish Bhardhwaj gets emotional as Mithai goes off air; Says 'We'd become an extended family'

As the serial started on a good note, its end is going to leave the fans with a story end that is beautiful and worth remembering. One thing the fans will miss the most is the on-screen chemistry between Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardhwaj.

Mithai follows the story of two polar opposite personalities – Mithai (Debattama Saha) and Siddharth (Aashish Bhardhwaj). The show delves into the life of a gifted sweet maker based in Mathura who wants to preserve the legacy of Aloo Jalebis that she inherited from her father but is now, unfortunately, on the verge of extinction. While the show started well and is being appreciated by the audience, it is now all set to go off air on September 24.

When asked Aashish Bhardhwaj about his experience being on the show, he got emotional and mentioned, “This was my first role as a lead actor and I have truly enjoyed every single bit of it. This show has really helped me understand my true potential as an actor and that is something that I am sure to take on from this show. What I’ll miss the most from this show is the cast and crew I had been working with because we had indeed become an extended family and as we move on in our careers, the relationship we have built with each other is something which we will always cherish and maintain.”

When asked about his next project, he mentioned, “Considering the experience I have bantered from this show, I’m quite excited and hopeful myself for the next project I’m going to do. To be honest, I don’t have any rigid plans in my mind but I’m quite hopeful that I get some projects that excite me as an actor.”

