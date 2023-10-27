Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble blessed with baby BOY; reveal newborn's name

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are now parents. Today, (October 27), Aashka Goradia and Brent embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy into their lives. The popular couple is indeed on cloud nine as they eagerly waited for several months. They also revealed the name of their little one.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble blessed with a baby BOY

Taking to Instagram, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble announced the news of their baby's birth in an adorable post. The couple shared a glimpse of their little one. In the photo, Aashka and Brent are clicked holding their little one's tiny hand and it's too cute to handle! Sharing this post, the Naagin actress and her husband also announced the name of their baby boy which is William Alexander.

Take a look at their post here-

Sharing this post, Brent wrote, "This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I’ll have living proof God exists."

Celebrities shower love and send good wishes

As soon as the news was announced on social media, fans flooded the comments section of Brent's post and showered their love on this beloved couple and their newborn baby. Mouni Roy shared her excitement and wrote, "I can’tt evennnnnnnn. My Alexiiiiiiiii, my kot kot. Maasi can’t wait to see him. All my love and blessings for my nephew."

Smriti Irani commented, "congratulations! God bless," while Kanika Maheshwari wrote, "Congratulations I love u ! What a gift on your birthday!"

Several celebs like Kishwer Merchant, Ridhima Pandit, Monalisa, Abigail Pande, and many others congratulated the couple.

Talking about their personal life, Aashka and Brent Goble got married in 2017. On May 14, 2023, the duo announced their pregnancy to fans on social media.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia is a vision in white in surreal photos from maternity shoot; WATCH