Aashka Goradia shares her pregnancy yoga routine; Netizens react seeing her practice headstand

Aashka Goradia, the former actress who has entertained viewers in the industry for more than 20 years is all set to welcome her baby. On Mother's Day this year, she took to social media to announce the news. The former actress is married to Brent Goble and the couple happily live in Goa. They also mentioned that their baby will come into their lives in November this year.

Aashka Goradia's yoga routine in pregnancy

The Naagin fame actress maintains an active lifestyle. Her husband runs a Yoga school in Goa and the couple often share their fitness journey on social media, which mostly comprises of yoga. Yesterday, Aashka shared a video where she shared her entire yoga routine. The mom-to-be is seen practicing different yoga poses. She wore a black tee shirt and shorts and her bump is visible. Uploading the video, Aashka wrote a long note on Prenatal Yoga, and how it helps both mom and the baby. Part of her captions reads, "Conscious Movement in and through out pregnancy is important unless you have any complication or advised rest by a medical professional. I have watched my husband train other women with care and intense awareness. I used to wonder when would it be my turn and here it is, under my dear husband and my teacher @ibrentgoble‘s guidance - I have been able to grow and transform a lot over the years. In this beautiful stage of pregnancy - I am thankful for all that my husband has to teach. He keeps me aware of my practice - on and off the mat."

Take a look at Aashka's video here:

Reaction of Netizens

Aashka's industry friends Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, and others reacted to the video. However, a few fans expressed shock at seeing the former actress practicing a headstand. One wrote, "I am scared just seeing her practice reverse pose in pregnancy." Another wrote, "Should you be practicing headstand?"

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar is having sleepless nights; Sasural Simar Ka actress opens up on third-trimester challenges