Abdu Rozik looks dapper in an all-black outfit as he gets spotted outside Salman Khan's house for shoot; PICS

International star Abdu Rozik ( 19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. Along with co-contestants, host Salman Khan also praised Abdu for showcasing his real and unfiltered behavior on the show. Post exiting Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has been attending grand events, meet-ups, and parties and spending a gala time. It was also seen that a massive crowd attended the event to meet their favorite 'Chota Bhaijaan'.

Today, February 23, the Bigg Boss 16 fame was spotted outside Salman Khan's Galaxy building in Bandra, Mumbai. Abdu Rozik surely makes heads turn when he steps out into the city owing to his fashion sense and charm. Here also he looked dapper as he donned a black T-shirt, black jeans, a funky black jacket, and black shoes. Abdu was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi. The Chota Bhaijaan was spotted near Salman's house as he came to meet the superstar for a shoot. However, details about this shoot have not been revealed yet.

Take a look at his PICS here-

Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 16:

Abdu Rozik gained immense fame during his stint in the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. In the house, he formed a close bond with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer. They proved their friendship several times during tasks and Weekend Ka Vaar and were addressed as 'Mandali'. They stuck to each other through all thick and thins and were loved by the audience as well. Abdu's dialogue such as 'Bohot maze hai', and 'You are very chalak bro, bohot chalak' became quite popular amongst the masses. His genuine and down-to-earth personality was loved by the viewers.

Abdu Rozik's professional commitments:

During his conversation with host Salman Khan in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik revealed that he will be seen doing Big Brother UK. Also, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.