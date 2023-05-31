Abdu Rozik practices for his next reality show; Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Shiv Thakare comment gets fans excited

It was recently reported exclusively by us that Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik will join the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 soon. The Rohit Shetty-led adventure-based reality show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and Abdu will be part of the show for a week or two. He will leave for Cape Town in the first week of June and is super excited to be a part of the show and reunite with his Bigg Boss 16 buddy Shiv Thakare.

Here's how Abdu Rozik is practicing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

On Wednesday evening, Abdu took to his official social media handle and uploaded a photo where he is seen wearing a black tee shirt with a red jacket, paired with blue denim. He is holding a cockroach in hand and the series of photos shows him attempting to eat it. Uploading the photos, he wrote in the caption, "Practicing for my next reality show. yummmmmm are you all ready ??" Besides the picture, what caught the attention of the netizens is Shiv Thakare's comment on the post. Shiv who is a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi and is currently in South Africa wrote, "Aaja jaldi, Waiting Abdya."

Take a look at Abdu's post here:

For the unversed, Shiv and Abdu share a great bond. The two got close while they were inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 and were mandali members. Their bond continued growing stronger once they came out of the show and on several occasions, they are seen showing their love and support for each other.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features 14 courageous contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Recently, Rohit Bose Roy, followed by Arjit Taneja got injured on the sets while performing stunts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abdu Rozik to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a short while, To leave for Cape Town in June