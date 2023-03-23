Abdu Rozik quizzed about MC Stan on sharing Ramadan wishes with fans; Here's what happened next

Abdu Rozik needs no introduction. The popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Hailed as Chota Bhaijaan by fans, the actor walked into the hearts of the audience with his cute antics on the show. He also bonded well with some contestants and made friends on the show. He was on good terms with co-contestants Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments.

The Tajikistan singer recently took to Instagram to share Ramadan wishes with his fans on the occasion of the holy month. Uploading a photo where Abdu is seen in the arms of another person, the singer wrote in the caption, “Brothers from another mother Mashallah! Ramadan Mubarak to everyone!”

Have a look at Abdu’s post here:

Mandali member Shiv Thakare dropped a red heart emoji on the photo. Singer Navraj Hans and producer Sharad Chaudhary wished Abdu Ramadan Mubarak in the comment. While Abdu’s fans wished the singer on Ramadan, most of the comments are about Abdu and MC Stan’s recent spat. One user wrote, “Stan or Abdu k bech kya hua hai?” Fans of Abdu showed their support for him and wrote, “we love you.pls don't pay attention to the haters.pls!”

Abdu and MC Stan’s recent spat

Recently, Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed that his close friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and him are no longer on talking terms. In the video, Abdu was quoted saying, “When I call MC Stan he doesn't say hi or Salam, he directly disconnects the call. Everyone is coming and asking me about MC Stan. Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house I was with him, everytime. Now, he is going around saying in the media that I told him to promote my song, why he is doing that.Since the time I have seen the news in the media I have gotten angry.”

After this incident, Abdu’s management team issued a statement alleging MC Stan's management of misbehaving with Abdu, abusing him, and also breaking his car's panel.

