Abdu Rozik to Shehnaaz Gill: 5 Bigg Boss contestants who won nation's heart with their cuteness

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on TV screens. The show has a massive fan following and its loyal audience waits every year patiently for its new season. Presently the 16th season of the show is going on and it is hosted by cine star Salman Khan. There are numerous popular names in the contestant list for the season, one among them is Abdu Rozik, who is gaining lots of popularity for his cuteness. There have been numerous contestants over the years who won hearts with their cuteness, some of them are listed below. Abdu Rozik

The social media star and singer from Tajikistan is presently one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16. He is a shorted height 19-year-old boy, who is quite popular among the girl contestants of the show. His partial Hindi and partial English accent is quite adorable, and he is getting lots of love from the audience.

Tejasswi Prakash The actress was part of Bigg Boss 15, where she was seen as one of the strongest and most adorable contestants of the season. She was quite popular for her funny antics and her drama in the house. Her quirk romance with Karan Kundrra was loved by the audience.

Shehnaaz Gill The Punjabi singer and actress, Shehnaaz Gill was part of Bigg Boss 13 and she became quite popular in the house for her innocence. She was loved by the audience for her adorable smile and her childlike cute nature.

Jasmin Bhasin Dil Se Dil Tak actress was part of Bigg Boss 14 and she entered the house with her bae Aly Goni. The actress was quite popular in the house for her cute looks and sweet way of talking.

Rajiv Adatia Rajiv was part of Bigg Boss 15, and he entered the show as an ally of Shamita Shetty. He was loved by everyone for his innocence and his hilarious hindi diction.

