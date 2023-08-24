Abhi bade pyaar se jawab de rahi hun,' Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar warns trolls calling her 'sympathy...'

Jiya Shankar was one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the show, she managed to forge a close bond with the contestant Abhishek Malhan and their bond was adored by the show's fans. The fans of the show coined the term Abhiya for them but there were a section of Abhishek’s fans who started trolling Jiya calling her a sympathy seeker. In her recent tweets, the actress finally lashed out at her trolls.

Jiya Shankar’s befitting reply to trolls

In her recent tweets, Jiya Shankar decided to give a befitting reply to Abhishek Malhan’s fans for calling her a sympathy seeker. She appealed to everyone to stop the hate and even threatened to take action if anyone crossed their limit. The actress said that her kind replies can be assumed as sympathy by her haters. Shankar even said that it is easy to hate someone by hiding their identity and if the haters have guts they better come with their real names.

Take a look at the tweet here

“I have said it a zillion times to everyone to stop the hate but I guess some needed personal attention for clout so here we go now.If I see anything that crosses a line I will definitely take action against it , haan main free hoon aur kaam nahi hai aap logo ki tarah. It is really easy to throw hate at someone hiding your own identity. Puri duniya ke saame aajao with your real name and picture phir baat karenge. (Reveal your real name, identity and picture then we can talk). Ab bhi bade pyar se jawab de rahi hu (I am talking very kindly) or sure think that I am trying to gain sympathy.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

“Some people think silence is weakness so had to give it back. This girl has been taking care of herself for years now so I will have to take a stand for myself whenever needed. I know I have got you guys to take care of the rest.” For the uninformed, Shankar had recently paid a visit to Malhan in hospital and even met his family.

More about Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is a popular actress known for her shows Kaatelal & Sons and Pisachini. She rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, after a successful stint, she was eliminated just a few weeks before the finale.

ALSO READ: Tu Aashiqui actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani vibes to song Kyun Karu Fikar; Watch