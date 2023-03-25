Abhinav Shukla and Arjun Bijlani enjoy the outdoors in casual comfort; Check Out

Actors Arjun Bijlani and Abhinav Shukla are known for their bromance since the actors participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They bonded well during the show and continued their friendship even after the show got over. Abhinav has recently started his YouTube channel Outdoors With Abhinav Shukla. The TV actor is often seen sharing images from camping and sharing his love for the outdoors with his fans on Instagram. A couple of weeks back, the actor shared a cooking video while camping with Arjun Bijlani. In his latest post on social media, he gave his fans a glimpse of their recent outdoor adventure.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun shared a photo where he is seen sitting behind Abhinav, while the latter is seen sitting on a mat with a steel mug in hand. Abhinav has a printed bucket hat on with black shorts and a white tank. The actor is seen sitting barefoot with his belongings lying around. Actor Arjun also cuts a cool frame in black shorts and a white and black printed casual shirt. He also wore sneakers and shades with a Fedora on his head.

Arjun and Abhinav’s last camping

Earlier this month, Abhinav shared a glimpse of camping outdoors with Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan. Abhinav prepared an avocado salsa dip for the two, which he mentioned is a favorite camping snack of Rubina Dilaik. Fans shared their love for the two and commented on their pure friendship.

Arjun Bijlani’s career

Arjun began his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor rose to prominence with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali - Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. He has also hosted shows such as India's Got Talent, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was most recently seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside actress Sunny Leone.



