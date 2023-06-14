Abhinav Shukla anguished after reckless driver rammed into Rubina Dilaik’s car; Urges people to follow rules

On June 10, popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident while she was on her way to work. The actress's husband Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter to share the news of her accident and informed that it happened because of a 'reckless' driver. In his tweet, he also requested the police to take strict actions. The next morning, in a follow-up tweet Rubina update her fans about her health. Today, Abhinav shared a video where he is seen talking about Rubina Dilaik's accident and how road safety should be taken seriously.

Abhinav Shukla shares details about Rubina's accident

In the unfortunate accident, Rubina Dilaik mentioned that she hit her head and lower back, other than that she didn't suffer any injury. Today, Abhinav took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a 10-minute-long video where he is seen talking about how the accident occurred. Starting off with thanking the fans for enquiring about Rubina's head, Abhinav shared, "Rubina kaam pe jaa rahi this, link road Malad pe, aur wo peeche baithi thi. Samne ek red signal aaya aur samne speed breaker that, everybody slowed down as the red signal was turning red from orange. One car came from behind and rammed into Rubina's vehicle. His car was at 40-50 kmph speed." Abhinav received a call and he rushed to the accident spot immediately.

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's video here:

Abhinav urges people to follow road safety

Abhinav, semi-finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 expressed his concern over road safety and how these accidents can happen anywhere with anybody because of careless drivers. He shared that when he asked the driver of the vehicle who hit Rubina's car about how it happened, the driver replied, "Mein break nahi lagayi. Mein phone pe tha." Then the actor shared that there are a lot of lessons to learn from this incident. He urged everyone to follow road safety rules not just for their own safety, but for others also. He stressed how person on a motorcycle, or trying to cross the road on foot or somebody not sitting in a SUV could have been dead in the situation.

Reacting to the video, Rubina also commented, "We need to voice it out."

