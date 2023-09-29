Abhinav Shukla answers trolls 'most asked questions', reveals WHY he doesn't post PICS with Rubina Dilaik

Popular actor Abhinav Shukla is among the well-known actors of the telly industry and has a dedicated fan following. After his appearance in Bigg Boss 14, the actor has been away from the television screens for a while now but he is till connected to his fans through social media handles. Abhinav, who is an avid traveller and explorer, often shares glimpses on social media giving a sneak peek to his fans regarding his whereabouts. However, this time, the actor decided to share an interesting social media post where he decided to answer several trolles critical questions.

Abhinav Shukla answers trolls 'most asked questions'

A few hours ago, Abhinav Shukla took to his social media handle to share a post where he answered doubts and questions people had regarding his personal life. He replied to six critical questions asked by the trollers and penned long answers. In the caption section of this post, Abhinav wrote, "I will express gratitude for my fans whenever i can.. many times a year.. but for the trollers & few critical thinkers i will reply not often, but once in few years so that you dont feel left out! So here is fuel for your soul!"

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's post here-

Abhinav's post read, "Answering the most common questions asked by people/ trollers in comment section.

1.) Why dont you support or post pics/videos for Rubina?

Ans: My support starts at home, at basic ground level .. there is so much i do and it is all sacred that i cant put it public domain. Its for me and her to understand and relish. Thats how it will be, love and care is not meant to be flashed much on social media.

2. Why dont you dress up, and change that old trouser and shades?

Well i try but deep down i am not a consumerist, ivalue resources, been into outdoors carrying all that is required to survive in a back pack i have realised value of small things. Even a 5 rupee biscuit when carried by own legs for miles becomes a prised meal. So till the time a thing is serving its purpose i feel guilty to get rid of it until and unless some less privileged one can put it to use. But yes this suggestion is noted & ill try to dress up a bit

3.) Why are you not working?

Well i am on few important things, again they cant be disclosed! But yes when the time is right they will be announced. But having said that i agree i am not a workaholic.. there are days just want to camp next to a river or lake and just stare at the sky and forest! Doing nothing substantial. Thats not gonna change! Sorry!

4.). Why dont you share pics and videos with your family?

Well they just dont like the idea of social media. They get uncomfortable if a camera is put in their faces! Technically they are content and dont like to do anything for the camera.. Family is sacred for them and i am sensitive to understand that!

5.) Trekking karta rehta hai kaam karley!?

He he bhai tum karlo kaam! Mainey bahut kiya hai! Tum etna kaam karo ki mere post pey comment karney ka time na miley tumhey!

6.) Why dont you Vlog?

Well i tried i am trying, i do some interesting stuff..but vlogging comes at a price, eventually you just do things for the camera. You stop living in the moment and do stuff for the camera, for the views.. for traction.. i find it consuming! But yeah never say never! Maybe.."

Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik will soon embrace parenthood for the first time. It was September 16, 2023, when the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media.

