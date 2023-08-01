Abhinav Shukla breaks silence about Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy rumors; says THIS

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik recently made headlines for her pregnancy rumors. Dilaik tweeted a couple photos of herself wearing a colorful floral split dress, a while back. In the photos, the actress looked lovely, and when her husband, Abhinav Shukla saw that post, he quickly reacted and showered love on it. However, many fans speculated that the couple is expecting their first child in a few months. Rubina’s husband Abhinav has now reacted to the same.

Here’s what Abhinav Shukla said about Rubina Dilaik being pregnant

Speaking with Bombay Times, Abhinav Shukla reacted to the pregnancy rumors and mentioned he has not read much about it, since he was traveling. He said, "These are just rumors. I was traveling at that time, so I haven't read much about it. I don't really know what happened and why people started talking about this. She put up a picture and people have commented on it and I have nothing to say about that. Let people speculate."

Why fans speculated Rubina Dilaik is pregnant

For the unversed, the rumors started when Rubina Dilaik recently posted a video of herself on her Instagram account. In the video, Rubina wore two different dresses. While she initially wore a simple black, flowy dress, in the transition she moved to a strappy, multi-colored patterned dress. The speculation began when observant fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump in Rubina's most recent video.

Fans of the couple were happy as well as confused by the video. While some congratulated the couple on the good news and asked for more updates, others filled the comment section with questions about the pregnancy.

Work-wise, Abhinav Shukla started his career in early 2007, but gained popularity by portraying Vikram in Chotti Bahu. He also played his part in popular shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and where he emerged as semi finalist.

Rubina and Abhinav met each other on the sets of Chotti Bahu. The couple eventually got married in June 2018.

