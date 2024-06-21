Abhinav Shukla drops heart-melting VIDEO to wish 'loving' wifey Rubina Dilaik on wedding anniversary; Watch

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are celebrating their 6th marriage anniversary today, June 21. Known as one of the power couples in the television industry, the duo has overcome numerous trials and challenges inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. On the momentous occasion, Abhinav shared a heat-melting video, compiling numerous unseen pictures with his wife, Rubina Dilaik. The adorable clip served as a testament to their endless and genuine love.

Abhinav Shukla calls Rubina Dilaik 'strongest woman'

Only recently, Abhinav Shukla took to his Instagram and posted a sweet video, dedicating it to Rubina Dilaik. The short video comprised their candid pictures and delightful moments. One can also see the Choti Bahu actress having a fun time with Abhinav in the snapshots from their travel diaries.

The caption of the video reads, "Happy Anniv to the strongest woman, loving wife & caring mother! @rubinadilaik Guess the oldest pic of us together ?"

Have a look at the post here:

Aditi Dev Sharma reacts to Abhinav Shukla's post

Shortly after Abhinav Shukla treated fans with the heartwarming video, the comments section began flooding with lovely reactions from fans. Meanwhile, Aditi Dev Sharma also reacted to the same. Extending warm wishes to the couple, the actress said, "happy anniversary beautiful couple stay blessed always."

On the other hand, one of the fans commented, "BIG BOSS JOURNEY HAS BEEN BLESSING YOU GUYS ARE A TRUE EXAMPLE OF TRUE RELATIONSHIP STAY TOGETHER ALWAYSS." Another one wrote, "Happiest 6th anniversary Babies RUBINAV and the oldest picture is the one you both goes to the ramp walk for an event I guess."

About Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

On June 21, 2018, Abhinav tied the knot with his longtime love, Rubina, in Shimla after dating for several months. Later, the couple entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in 2020 and came out to be stronger than ever. The actress emerged as the winner of the show, and Abhinav was praised for being the gentleman inside the house.

The duo embraced parenthood after welcoming twin daughters on November 27, 2023. They lovingly named their little girls Jeeva and Edhaa.

