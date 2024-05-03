Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been happily married for several years now. However, Rubina was in a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev. The two had fallen in love while shooting for the show, Chotti Bahu, but parted ways in 2019 after being in a relationship for four years.

For the uninformed, recently in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avinash Sachdev had claimed that Rubina Dilaik was a possessive and insecure girlfriend.

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Avinash Sachdev's statement:

When Abhinav Shukla was asked about his reaction to Avinash Sachdev's comment against Rubina Dilaik, he said, "My advice to lots of youngsters out there, who are dating, who are in a relationship and who are conscious and do not wish to spoil their life, here is a golden rule - When a relationship is over, it's over! Be a man, do not talk about that girl, do not talk about anything from the past because it doesn't help."

Abhinav Shukla continued, "What has ended, has ended. 'We have broken up but we are still friends'- This has come from Hollywood. You can't be friends. Because if you have broken up with the person with whom your emotions were involved. You can't be friends with them so cut them off."

The Bigg Boss 14 fame explains how people should give a thought before parting ways and if they break up they should never talk about each other to anyone. He elaborates how if one does this their future relationship will be peaceful.

Speaking about Avinash, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame added, "If you're living in the past, then you're creating problems for yourself. I never paid attention to whatever he said. Even if he has said, it's fine. He can't tell me that she is like that."

Abhinav stated, "It's a very trivial thing. I have worked with him and I find him like an okay guy. There is no point in talking about the past and even if he is doing it, I don't care. I have dated women in this city and if somebody comes to know who all, they will be shocked because I have never spoken a word about them and I will never even speak because it's their dignity." Abhinav reveals how he and Rubina didn't even discuss this.

Speaking about Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, the couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018, after dating for a few years. Last year, on November 17, the duo embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their daughters. Rubina and Abhinav became parents to twin daughters and later named them Jeeva and Edhaa.

