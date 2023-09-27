Abhinav Shukla's Birthday: Trekking to exploring, here are 5 glimpses into the father-to-be's adventurous life

Popular actor Abhinav Shukla celebrates his 41st birthday today, September 27. Born on September 27, 1982, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Abhinav has come a long way in the showbiz world and has achieved huge success. The actor started his acting career in 2007 with a show titled Jersey No. 10, where he played a pivotal role. Post this, success kissed his feet and he starred in numerous shows and gained a huge fan following. Whenever Abhinav Shukla made an appearance on the screen, he was praised for his exceptional acting prowess and good looks.

Within a few years, the Bigg Boss 14 fame became a household name owing to his performance in several fictional and non-fictional shows. Apart from his professional achievements, Abhinav is a true adventure enthusiast and loves exploring. When not working, Abhinav is either seen on a road trip, hiking, or exploring unknown locations anywhere around the world. The father-to-be is an avid adventurer, driven by an insatiable thirst for excitement and exploration. On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at the times when Abhinav offered us a glimpse of his adventurous life.

Here are times when Abhinav Shukla gave a sneak peek of his adventures

Trekking to one of the highest peak:

Mountaineering

Lakeside camping

Exploring mangroves

Trail biking on a mountain

No doubt that Abhinav Shukla is an adventurer at heart, a modern-day explorer who finds joy in every exhilarating moment.

Here's what's up in his personal life

Speaking about her personal life, Rubina Dilaik is married to actor Abhinav Shukla and their love story is nothing short of a beautiful journey. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and since then they have been setting relationship goals. After almost 5 years, on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media. The parents-to-be are currently enjoying the pregnancy phase and will soon welcome a child into their lives.

Details on Abhinav Shukla's professional achievements

After Jersey No. 10, Abhinav Shukla went on to star in numerous daily soaps like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and more. Abhinav has also been a part of several non-fictional shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor even starred in a few films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Aksar 2, Luka Chuppi, etc. Therefore, Abhinav has had a flourishing career and has etched a mark on the hearts of the audience. Fans eagerly wait for him to make a comeback on screens.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Team wishes Abhinav Shukla a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Abhinav Shukla breaks silence about Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy rumors; says THIS