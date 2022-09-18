Abhishek Awasthi on separation from wife Ankita Goswami: My marriage was a casualty of misunderstandings
Abhishek Awasthi was last seen in Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.
Abhishek Awasthi is among the well-known names in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows in his career. Speaking about his personal life, the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ankita Goswami, in 2018. However, the actors' personal and professional lives have been going through a lot of ups and downs. In the last two years, Abhishek has been through some challenging times as he suffered huge losses after his dance studio in Dubai shut down abruptly within months of setting it up owing to the pandemic.
As mentioned in an Etimes report, Abhishek spoke about his hardships and revealed how his personal life turned upside down after he suffered financial loss. He opened up that every couple goes through a rough patch but how one wades through it depends on compatibility, understanding, and support. Abhishek then shared that his marriage became a casualty of misunderstandings and incompatibility. However, now Abhishek and Ankita have been living separately for a year-and-a-half and will file for divorce soon.
However, Abhishek and Ankita continue to be cordial and support each other in times of need. Speaking more about their partition, Abhishek shared, “I can’t take away from the beautiful time Ankita and I spent together. She has been a wonderful companion. However, with time especially during the pandemic, we realised that we weren’t compatible enough. That’s when things started falling apart. "
Abhishek also revealed that they tried to save their marriage by giving each other space, but it wasn’t enough. Also, he never thought that he would ever separate from his wife and that the beautiful relationship will culminate in separation. The actor also mentioned that neither of them is wrong but it is just the time and circumstances. He added that he and Ankita deliberated for months before parting ways mutually.
On the professional front, Abhishek Awasthi was last seen in the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.
