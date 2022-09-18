Abhishek Awasthi on separation from wife Ankita Goswami: My marriage was a casualty of misunderstandings

Abhishek Awasthi is among the well-known names in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows in his career. Speaking about his personal life, the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ankita Goswami, in 2018. However, the actors' personal and professional lives have been going through a lot of ups and downs. In the last two years, Abhishek has been through some challenging times as he suffered huge losses after his dance studio in Dubai shut down abruptly within months of setting it up owing to the pandemic.

As mentioned in an Etimes report, Abhishek spoke about his hardships and revealed how his personal life turned upside down after he suffered financial loss. He opened up that every couple goes through a rough patch but how one wades through it depends on compatibility, understanding, and support. Abhishek then shared that his marriage became a casualty of misunderstandings and incompatibility. However, now Abhishek and Ankita have been living separately for a year-and-a-half and will file for divorce soon.