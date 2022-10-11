Abhishek Bachchan's birthday surprise for Amitabh Bachchan on KBC set leaves latter emotional; WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday today, and met his fans outside his house, Jalsa.
A megastar, named Amitabh Harivansh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942. Born to poet Shri. Harivansh Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, Amitabh won the hearts of the cine-goers with his angry young man attitude. He has been dominating the Hindi film industry since the 70s and continues to charm the audience across the globe with his gigantic screen presence. Amitabh Bachchan inspired several actors, and many call him to be an 'institution' of acting within himself. While the world is expressing its love for this megastar in its unique ways, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan planned a special birthday surprise for his father on the set of his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.
On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a video of the planning and preparations that underwent to surprise his daddy dearest. Abhishek penned an emotional note for the Goodbye actor and said, "He deserves no less." The video also captures Amitabh's reaction perfectly, where he hugs his son Abhishek after seeing him on Kaun Banega Crorepati's set. They are undoubtedly one of the best father-son duos in Bollywood.
Abhishek's caption for his father will melt your hearts
"It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9pm IST only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AB80," wrote Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram along with the video.
Take a look at the video post here:
Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back his tears and let them roll down his cheeks after watching an audio-visual of his precious family moments. Jaya Bachchan also pays a surprise visit and brings along his favourite dessert. Daughter Shweta Nanda commented on this video and wrote, "Just the promo is making me emotional. Love you all."
Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture for his fans
He stood outside of his bungalow, Jalsa, and greeted his fans as they waited to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his birthday. Other than that, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Amitabh Bachchan plans on visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple with his family for his 80th birthday.
About Kaun Banega Crorepati 14
The show has been on air for the past 22 years and returned with its 14th season after a hiatus of 2 years owing to the pandemic. During the launch of this quiz show, the veteran star-host reflected upon the challenges he faces every year while hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B revealed that his hands and legs still tremble every day while shooting for the show in order to put forward his best hosting prowess. "Every day there is a fear that will I'll be able to perform better. This is that one show which brings families together to watch it in the times when people are diverting in various other directions," said the thespian.
Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan surprises Big B; Akshay Kumar wishes him