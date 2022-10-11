Abhishek Bachchan's birthday surprise for Amitabh Bachchan on KBC set leaves latter emotional; WATCH

A megastar, named Amitabh Harivansh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942. Born to poet Shri. Harivansh Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, Amitabh won the hearts of the cine-goers with his angry young man attitude. He has been dominating the Hindi film industry since the 70s and continues to charm the audience across the globe with his gigantic screen presence. Amitabh Bachchan inspired several actors, and many call him to be an 'institution' of acting within himself. While the world is expressing its love for this megastar in its unique ways, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan planned a special birthday surprise for his father on the set of his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a video of the planning and preparations that underwent to surprise his daddy dearest. Abhishek penned an emotional note for the Goodbye actor and said, "He deserves no less." The video also captures Amitabh's reaction perfectly, where he hugs his son Abhishek after seeing him on Kaun Banega Crorepati's set. They are undoubtedly one of the best father-son duos in Bollywood.

Abhishek's caption for his father will melt your hearts "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9pm IST only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AB80," wrote Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram along with the video. Take a look at the video post here:

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back his tears and let them roll down his cheeks after watching an audio-visual of his precious family moments. Jaya Bachchan also pays a surprise visit and brings along his favourite dessert. Daughter Shweta Nanda commented on this video and wrote, "Just the promo is making me emotional. Love you all."