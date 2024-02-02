Although Abhishek Kumar may not have lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, the actor is enjoying the love of the fans. He is creating huge waves owing to his splendid journey in Bigg Boss 17 and, lately, has become one of the most discussed contestants. Ever since he emerged as the runner-up and stepped out of the controversial house, Abhishek has been trending on social media.

Abhishek Kumar on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Recently, Abhishek Kumar was spotted in the city and snapped in a dapper look. While interacting with the paparazzi, the Udaariyaan actor expressed his delight over watching himself on social media in several clips. He said, "Bahut hi jyada acha lag raha hai. Maine sapno mein hi yeh saari cheezein dekhi thi (It feels very good. I saw all these things only in my dreams)."

Abhishek shared, "Main so nahi paa raha hun yeh bhi sahi hai, aur main so nahi bhi raha hun, yeh bhi sahi hai. Kyunki main sirf Instagram pe dekh raha hn ki kya ho raha hai, kya nahi ho raha hai. Mujhe sab ne bataya ki aap logon ne, media team ne bhi itna support kiys mujhe, toh thank you so much (It is true that I am unable to sleep and this is also true that I am not sleeping. Because I am just looking at Instagram to see what is happening and what is not happening. Everyone told me that you people, even the media team, supported me so much, so thank you so much.)"

Meanwhile, the paparazzi asked him about going into Khatron Ke Khiladi. Abhishek Kumar replied, "Iss baare mein abhi baat nahi kar sakta hun. Jab bhi main jaunga, main aapko bata dunga (Can't talk about this right now. Whenever I go, I'll let you know)."

Watch the video here:

Abhishek Kumar on speculations about being offered Naagin

Landing speculations on his projects post Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was asked if he had received an offer to onboard the Naagin show. For a while, he remained silent but had a huge smile on his face, apparently hinting at something positive.

However, the Udaariyaan actor explained, "Main aise hi smile kar raha hun. Bahut roke aaya hun main saadhe teen mahine toh main hasna chahtu hun (I am smiling like this. I have cried a lot for three and a half months, so I want to laugh)."

Post his Bigg Boss 17 journey, several speculations are doing rounds on the internet concerning Kumar's upcoming projects. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he shared being inspired by Salman Khan to come on big screens. So, even if he had signed the dotted lines for any project, confirmation is yet to arrive.

Abhishek Kumar emerges as a runner-up

On January 28, Bigg Boss 17 had its grand finale, and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner with the maximum votes. On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar finished up as the runner-up after reaching the top 2, beating Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey.

During his time on the show, the actor created headlines for his equation with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. He had a huge friction with Samarth Jurel, too. However, his friendship with Munawar Faruqui earned him a positive spotlight on social media.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.