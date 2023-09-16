Abhishek Malhan gives his VERDICT for Tony Kakkar's song; here's what happened next

Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded a while ago with Elvish Yadav being declared as the winner. However, the contestants are still the talk of the town even though the show has ended a while back, especially, Elvish Yadav,Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Durve as they continue to entertain the viewers with their social media presence and new projects.

Popular singer and music composer, Tony Kakkar entered the show in the finale week for a concert wherein he sang his popular songs. He also sang one of his not-so-popular songs Zindagi Bata De, while many members of the audience and the contestants were not aware of the song, Famous YouTuber, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) knew the lyrics by heart so he joined Tony. The song got etched in the youth’s mind and got much-deserved momentum after the episode streamed online.

Check out the glimpses of Abhishek- Tony’s jamming session

Abhishek visited Mumbai from his hometown for work purposes and happened to meet Tony Kakkar and the duo couldn't help but jam on the same song. Malhan shared a glimpse of their jamming session and mentioned that the song is his favorite. The mutual admiration continued with Tony re-sharing the story and crediting Abhishek for making his underrated song popular.

Here’s what Bigg Boss OTT contestants are up to

On the work front, Abhishek's music video with Jiya Shankar, Judaiyyan received rave reviews while Tony Kakkar collaborated with Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani for a dance track, Jamna Paar. The music video was highly rated by the viewers. The winner of the show, Elvish Yadav also released a music video alongside Urvashi Rautela. While fans are waiting for Abhishek's collaboration with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav, it is speculated that Abhishek will host a reality show soon. In one of his vlogs, Abhishek revealed that people speculated him to be hosting Lock Upp 2 but that's not happening. He hinted that he might host a different kind of reality show that hasn't been made for Indian audiences yet.

