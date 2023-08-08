Abhishek Malhan-Elvish Yadav to Shiv Thakare- Abdu Rozik: Here are six iconic friendship bonds of Bigg Boss

When discussing Bigg Boss, we often recall the intense arguments, high-voltage drama, and how host Salman Khan reprimands contestants for their errors on "Weekend Ka Vaar." However, amidst all the drama, we also witness contestants bonding and forming beautiful friendships. In the current Bigg Boss OTT season 2, we're witnessing the camaraderie between contestants and YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Let's explore some other notable friendships forged within this contentious reality show.

Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma

Hina Khan and Priyank Gupta were contestants in Bigg Boss season 11. During the show, they developed a strong friendship, with Hina even vowing to make any sacrifice for her friend Priyank. She fulfilled this promise by sacrificing her cherished toy Pooh to protect him from nominations. After their Bigg Boss stint, they collaborated in a romantic music video titled Raanjhana.

Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz remain one of the most renowned friendship pairs in Bigg Boss history. Their camaraderie in Bigg Boss season 13 garnered immense popularity, leading fans to coin the moniker "SidSim" for their bond. However, their friendship soured on the show due to disagreements. Nevertheless, by the conclusion of the season, they managed to mend fences and part ways amicably.

Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee

These television divas formed a strong friendship during their tenure on Bigg Boss season 13. Despite Devoleena's mid-season departure due to a medical emergency, she returned to the show for a special task to stand by her friend Rashami. Making a comeback as wildcards in Bigg Boss season 15, they engaged in heated arguments, yet Rashami consistently stood by Devoleena during her challenging moments.

Pratik Sehejpal-Nishant Bhat

Pratik Sehejpal and Nishant Bhat struck a friendship during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. They entered as VIP contestants in Bigg Boss Season 15 and continued to stick with each other till the end. Their friendship is still going strong as the two partied together a few weeks back.

Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik

We are talking about friendships in Bigg Boss so how can we forget the popular duo of Bigg Boss season 16 Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik They struck a beautiful friendship on the first day helping each other with chores and proving how friendship is beyond language barriers. Recently Abdu appeared on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to cheer for his friend Shiv.

So which friendship bond is your favorite ? Let us know in the comment sections.

