Abhishek Malhan requests Elvish Yadav to clear air about his negative PR statement; Says 'His fans are ...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav continue to grab eyeballs with their social media presence. The show ended a while ago but the contestants are still in the limelight. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav were the top 2 finalists of the show. When Elvish Yadav lifted the winners trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a section of the audience felt he was undeserving. Ever since the audiences have been divided into two sections supporting their favorites respectively. While their fans were divided, Abhishek and Elvish maintained being good friends. However, a recent comment by Elvish Yadav has put their friendship to the test. In a vlog, Elvish mentioned that someone he considered his brother was doing negative PR against him. Elvish's fans were quick to judge that he was talking about Abhishek Malhan. When Abhishek was asked about the same, he stated that he had never hired PR and Elvish might be referring to someone else.

Abhishek Malhan took to Twitter (now X) and posted a tweet regarding the controversy. He wrote, "My heart breaks watching people spreading hate to any one out there who’s present on social media platforms. I’ve always been positive and focused on my growth and wish the same for others. I actually want Elvish bhai to clear this Air about negative PR as his fans are interpreting that’s me. And I feel The bond we shared inside the house stays the same even outside."

Abhishek Malhan, a renowned YouTuber, entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant and performed brilliantly on the show. The makers brought yet another popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav as a wild card contestant. While it was speculated that Abhishek and Elvish would play against each other in the show, they played together and their friendship was loved by all. They had issues inside the house, but they always sorted it out and promised that they'd remain friends after the show as well. Their friendship with co-contestant Manisha Rani was also loved by the viewers.

