Abhishek Malhan REVEALS if he will enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard; Find out

Abhishek Malhan tasted fame after his successful stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently appeared on Long Drive with Mr Faisu. The two influencers had a fun outing. They were seen discussing Abhishek's upcoming projects, plans, etc.

Abhishek Malhan clarifies the air around his participation in Bigg Boss 17

The episode of Long Drive With Mr Faisu started with the host giving a nice introduction to his guest Abhishek Malhan. Both Faisu and Abhishek put their phones aside to have a light-hearted chit-chat on various aspects like his decision to choose Fukra Insaan as his stage name, the inspiration he wants to give to the youngsters, etc.

Abhishek Malhan then talked about his upcoming music and explained how it would be a treat for his fans. He also revealed that it is quite grand and something that audiences have never seen before.

Furthermore, Abhishek opened up on his Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey and said that it is not everyone’s cup of tea. He also mentioned that portraying a contestant in positive or negative ways is in the hands of the makers. The social media star expressed how life begins after Bigg Boss drops curtains. He called influencers Mr Beast and KSI his source of inspiration.

In a segment titled Rumor Ghoomer, Abhishek Malhan clarified some of the speculations surrounding him. The first rumor that the internet personality addressed was whether he charged Rs 25,00,000 for the first story and reel after coming out of Bigg Boss's house. To this, Abhishek joked and said that he charged an even higher amount. Next up, he took up the speculation of his entry in Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard. Fukra Insaan accepted that he had got the offer from the makers. However, he believes that the game deserves to be played from day 1. The one who enters later comes with an already-built perspective. So, if he will ever enter the show, it will be from its premiere night only.

Take a look at the latest episode of Long Drive with Mr Faisu

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a popular content creator and influencer. His fame increased even more after he appeared on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. He played the game well and ended up as the first runner-up.

