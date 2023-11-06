Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan teasingly asks Mr. Faisu about his ‘girlfriend’

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan recently joined Faisal Shaikh popularly known as Mr. Faisu on his show Long Drive. In a special segment of the show, the host gave Abhishek a chance to ask him questions. The content creator took full advantage as he made Mr. Faisu address his speculated love affair with Jannat Zubair.

Abhishek Malhan takes a funny dig at Mr. Faisu’s rumored affair with Jannat Zubair

After discussing various happenings in their lives, Abhishek Malhan and Mr. Faisu started playing interesting games on the show. They began with Rumor Ghoomer where Abhishek addressed multiple speculations about him. He hilariously clarified all of them. Post this, they played a game where Faisu put forward some elements and Abhishek had to give the name of Bigg Boss co-contestants he felt fit for it. Abhishek chose Bebika Dhurve for the categories Kabhi Kabhi Napasand and Jhagdhalu. Moving on, Abhishek and Faisu took up the helium challenge. They inhaled the gas and enacted some famous dialogues from Bigg Boss.

Take a look at snippets from the episode of Long Drive With Mr Faisu:

In the last segment of the show, Abhishek and Faisu reversed their roles and the former got a chance to ask some questions from the latter. He didn’t take it for granted and asked Faisu the question that everyone wanted to know. Abhishek said, “Kya Jannat Zubair aapki girlfriend hai?’ To this, Faisu blushed a bit and replied, Aisa kuch nahi hai. Abhishek didn’t stop teasing Faisu and mentioned how the YouTuber didn’t let his friends touch the cover of his Range Rover, but when Jannat tore it off, he didn’t say a word. Mr. Faisu didn’t admit anything and stayed firm on his stance that he and Jannat don't share a romantic relationship.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up also asked Faisu if he was going to do Bigg Boss. When Faisu said that he is taking up the show for now, Abhishek shared that he finds Faisu too sweet for the captivity-based reality show. Lastly, Abhishek asked Faisu if he had ever received a film offer from Bollywood. To this, Faisu revealed that he has indeed got a movie offer from both Bollywood and South cinema.

About Mr. Faisu

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu rose to fame with his lip-syncing TikTok videos. He was embroiled in a controversy after making a video on the lynching of Tabrez Khan in 2019. Mr Faisu got negative criticism for spreading hatred on social media.

Personally, Mr. Faisu has been linked to Tiktoker Jumana Khan in the past. He is currently speculated to be in a relationship with actress Jannat Zubair.

