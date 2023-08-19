Abhishek Malhan to enter Bigg Boss 17? Brother Nischay Malhan’s post sparks debate

Abhishek Malhan is all over the news currently owing to his stint in the recently ended reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. A section of the netizens expected him to lift the winning trophy, but he ended up as the first runner-up of the season. YouTuber Elvish Yadav ended up clinching the trophy. Now, with Bigg Boss OTT 2 over, Bigg Boss loyalists are keeping themselves busy speculating about the contestants of the upcoming Bigg Boss 17. Already a few names have come up. Amidst this, Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan's post sparked the former's participation in the upcoming season.

Nischay Mlahan's post about Abhishek Malhan's Bigg Boss 17 participation

Abhishek's brother Nischay is also a famous YouTuber with a considerable fan following. Today, he posted a photo on Twitter, where he is seen embracing Abhishek from behind. Both of them flaunted wide grins and looked good. It seems the brothers were captured in a candid moment. Abhishek wore a white tee shirt with black trousers. Nischay uploaded the photo with the caption, "Bolta Bigg Boss 17 mein jaunga." This caption made fans wonder if Abhishek is planning to participate in Bigg Boss 17.

Take a look at Nischay's post here:

The reaction of netizens to Nischay Malhan's post

The post made netizens curious about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up's next move. As soon as Nischay Malhan shared his post, netizens stormed the comment section debating whether Abhishek Malhan should enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. One user wrote, "He came across one of the best bb player. All bb fans want to see him again in the bb house if line up is strong enough." Some fans commented expressing they want to see both brothers this time. The comment reads, "Dono Bhai aajaou #abhishay chahiye humko" However, others expressed their disapproval and wrote, "Ekdam jane maat dena." To clarify, Nischay Malhan posted a comment later stating, "Nahi jaega samjha diya hai dhang se. (He won't go, I have explained him nicely.)"

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Read a few comments below:

This season of Bigg Boss OTT wrapped up last week with Elvish Yadav lifting the winner's trophy, and Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani securing first and second runner-up positions.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra's airport look in pink shorts and tee SCREAMS comfort and leisure; WATCH