Abhishek Malhan's mother finds Manisha Rani's dupatta in his suitcase; his reaction is worth watching

Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan is currently living the good life unwinding with his family at home. The handsome hunk recently returned home after 70 days and was also hospitalised during this stint at Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Malhan’s mother Dimple Malhan has her own YouTube channel and keeps updating about the latest happenings in his life through her vlogs. In her recent vlogs, Dimple Malhan found Abhishek’s best friend Manisha Rani’s red dupatta while unpacking his clothes and his reaction was definitely worth watching.

Manisha Rani’s dupatta found in Abhishek Malhan’s suitcase

In her recent YouTube vlog, Abhishek Malhan’s mother found his bff and co-contestant Manisha Rani’s dupatta while unpacking his things. She asks him about the dupatta and Malhan tells her that this is not an ordinary dupatta but it belongs to the daughter of Bihar. He says, “Iss duppatte ne mera bada saath diya hai, mazak mat samjho Bihar ki beti ka dupatta hai ye (This dupatta has supported me a lot, do not take it lightly as a joke for this dupatta belongs to Bihar’s daughter).” The 26-year-old further talked about how the dupatta helped him a lot during his stay in the Bigg Boss house especially during Ticket to Finale week. He used it to tie it around his head during tasks whenever he suffered a headache.

Take a look at his social media post for Manisha

The atmosphere became more fun when the Bigg Boss OTT 2’s runner-up’s elder brother Nischay Malhan started hitting him and made a funny statement that he should be ashamed of bringing a girl’s dupatta in his suitcase. He further says how their mother would have kicked him out of the house if a girl’s dupatta was ever found in his suitcase. The Fukra Insaan also talks about Manisha spending time with singer Tony Kakkar as they are collaborating on an upcoming music video. Later, the mother-son duo appeals to Manisha Rani to visit Delhi in order to take back her dupatta. We see many fun moments between the Malhan family as Junior Malhan gorges on homemade aloo parathas prepared by his mother. He also shows how his refrigerator is stocked with many chocolates that need to be polished off.

More about Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a popular YouTuber and social media sensation. Apart from Abhishek, his brother Nischay and his mother Dimple Malhan run their respective YouTube channels as well. Reportedly, he may collaborate with another Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar for a music video.

