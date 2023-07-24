Abhishek Nigam in hospital; Brother Siddharth requests fans to pray for speedy recovery

Abhishek Nigam is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has been a part of several projects that have earned him recognition. He also enjoys an immense fan following owing to his acting chops and good looks. He is the elder brother of actor Siddharth Nigam, who made his Bollywood debut this year. Now, Abhishek grabbed headlines owing to his health as the actor has been hospitalized a day back.

Abhishek Nigam in the hospital

Yesterday, Siddharth took to social media to upload a picture of his brother, Abhishek lying on the hospital bed and wrote, "Get well soon, Dadaaa." This created curiosity and concern among fans of Abhishek. To clarify, Siddharth posted a note a few hours later and shared that Abhishek is suffering from viral infection, and nothing serious as suspected. The note reads, "Hey Abhishekians and his well wishers, don't worry it's just a viral infection, and not dengue or malaria. *touch wood* thanks for your prayers; he will recover soon. And yes, viral infections are everywhere, so take care of yourself too. Stay safe and healthy. Pray for his speedy recovery." This relieved the concerned fansd of Abhishek.

Take a look at Siddharth's post here:

Abhishek Nigam updates fans about his health

A few hours ago, Abhishek Nigam also took to his social media to drop a little update for his concerned fans. He uploaded a selfie where he is seen on the bed in a hospital gown and wrote, "Had a good and peaceful sleep after three days. So, for me, today's morning is actually a good morning."

Here's the post that Abhishek shared:

For the unversed, Siddharth made his Bollywood debut this year in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Abhishek was recently seen in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, where he stepped in the shoes of Sheezan Khan to play the lead.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh SCHOOLS troll after receiving nasty comment