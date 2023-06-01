Abhishek Nigam pens a note as he wraps up Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha's shoot

Popular actor Abhishek Nigam has been successfully entertaining the audience for a while now by portraying the character of Ali Baba in the hit show Ali Baba Ek Andaaz Andekha. For the uninformed, Abhishek Nigam joined Ali Baba to replace Sheezan Khan in January this year, days after the latter was arrested in connection to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. However, the show is all set to wrap up, and Abhishek confirmed this news by sharing a farewell post on his social media handle.

Abhishek Nigam's bids adieu to Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha:

A few hours ago, Abhishek Nigam took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note as he wrapped up the shoot for Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha. Sharing a BTS clip of his last shot, the actor wrote, "The last shot of Ali Baba." At the end of the video, we also see Abhishek hugging everyone and bidding goodbye to the show.

In the caption of this post, Abhishek wrote, "It’s been an incredible journey with Ali Baba Ek Andaaz Andekha. I’m filled with mixed emotions. And I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished with the show. Thank you to the amazing team behind the scenes, and to my fellow actors for making this experience unforgettable. It’s been an honor to play the this character, and I’ll cherish the memories forever! #farewell #memories #AliBabaEkAndaazAndekha."

Take a look at his post here-

Celebs react:

Sayantani Ghosh was quick enough to comment on Abhishek's post, she wrote, "@theabhisheknigam had such a great time working together..Have seen ur hardwork n honesty towards ur craft, keep that up U showed so much strength n grace taking on the challenge mid way.. kudos to you Will miss our control room chats, our lunches together .. wishing you the best in life always .. love #simali."

Jaswir Kaur also commented on Abhishek's post and wrote, "You worked so hard and it showed got very little time with you but the Bond will stay forever #stayblessed." Fans too showered immense love on Abhishek for entertaining them by portraying the character of Ali Baba.

About Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha:

Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha, starring Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama, is a popular show and has a dedicated number of viewers. Abhishek essays Ali Baba whereas Manul Chudasama essays Shehzaadi Mariam. Earlier, the show was titled Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 1, which aired from August 22, 2022 to January 14, 2023. Previously, it starred Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma in lead roles. However, after Tunisha passed away on December 24, 2022, Manul Chudasama stepped in to essay the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. On the other hand, Abhishek Nigam was roped in to play the male lead, Ali Baba.

